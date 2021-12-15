County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Vincent Caldwell, 58, 700 block Westview Street, Athens, menacing and four counts criminal littering
• Pablo Gutierrez, 30, 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Marcia Hughes, 40, 300 block Walnut Street, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance
• Colton Joy, 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Adrian McDonald, 3700 block Valleydale Road Northwest, Huntsville, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Red 2000 Chevy Silverado valued at $3,000, white utility trailer valued at $1,500 and tools valued at $200 stolen Dec. 13, 22000 block Nelson Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• William W. Garrard, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Carmon Don Wilkins, 34, DUI (alcohol)
• Darius Vincent Stewart, 28, driving while license revoked, driving without a license and speeding
• Bobby K. Willard, 31, public intoxication
• Amy Jo Eskew, 36, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Jesse James Savage, 43, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
• Bettina Deanne Summers, 37, driving while license suspended
• Terrance Marve Hobbs, 28, first-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Stephanie Shena Cooley, 38, driving while license suspended
• Lisa Marie Jones, 52, third-degree theft of property
• Antonio McGhee, 42, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Teresa Marie Adams, 28, DUI (alcohol)
• Gregory Van Kirby, 56, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Electric meter base valued at $150.55 stolen Dec. 10, Pryor Street East
• ATHENS — Damage to window pane valued at $100 reported Dec. 12, 600 block Ninth Street
• ATHENS — Deep cycle heavy duty battery valued at $300 stolen Dec. 12, 100 block Cloverleaf Drive
