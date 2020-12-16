County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 43, 20 block Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Colt Wheeler Burney, 38, 1000 block Old Moulton Road, Decatur, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts third-degree burglary
• Joshua Gene McCollough, 21, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a pistol (Alabama State Troopers)
• Baileigh Nicole McCollough, 24, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a pistol (Alabama State Troopers)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 31, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, attempting to elude by any means, third-degree theft and using false name to obstruct justice
• John Stephen Barnette, 38, 26000 block Miller Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Rebekah S. Barnette, 37, 26000 block Mille Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon
• Jessica Lynn Hanson, 32, 600 block Loveless Road, Hazel Green, third-degree burglary
• Trenton Lamar Thomas Hoyt, 30, 400 block Stevens Road, Hazel Green, third-degree burglary
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Craftsman reciprocating saw valued at $150, Bible case valued at $10, three Coke coolers valued at $300, two deer heads valued at $500 and four mounted bass fish valued at $400 stolen Dec. 14, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ELKMONT — Milwaukee reciprocating saw valued at $200, Milwaukee battery charger valued at $320, 250 feet Romex wire valued at $100, two metal tire rods and tire ratchet of unknown value stolen between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Gold ring valued at $500, picture frame valued at $30, three pairs pajamas valued at $40 and Chimney space heater valued at $100 stolen Dec 14, 20000 block Delaney Road
• ATHENS — Gray 2013 Chevy Silverado valued at $15,000 stolen between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 12000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — Black 6x14 Rogers utility trailer valued at $1,600 stolen Dec. 14, 16000 block Zehner Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
