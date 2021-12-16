County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Richard Anderson, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, two counts fourth-degree theft

• Corey Burnside, 700 block Seima Vista Drive, Madison, harassment

• Frances Carter, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance

• Toney Kelley, 20000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, fraudulent use of a credit card

• Matthew McGowan, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, driving while license suspended

• Lucio Ramos-Lares, 600 block Irvin Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• HARVEST — Three packages of household items valued at $20 stolen Dec. 14, 14000 block Doe Run

• ATHENS — Three propane tanks valued at $195, two propane torches valued at $70 and two catalytic converters valued at $4,500 stolen between Dec. 6-24, Nick Davis and Jones Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

