County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Richard Anderson, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, two counts fourth-degree theft
• Corey Burnside, 700 block Seima Vista Drive, Madison, harassment
• Frances Carter, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance
• Toney Kelley, 20000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Matthew McGowan, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, driving while license suspended
• Lucio Ramos-Lares, 600 block Irvin Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• HARVEST — Three packages of household items valued at $20 stolen Dec. 14, 14000 block Doe Run
• ATHENS — Three propane tanks valued at $195, two propane torches valued at $70 and two catalytic converters valued at $4,500 stolen between Dec. 6-24, Nick Davis and Jones Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
