County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 31, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, first-degree theft and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1000 block County Road 13, Shorter, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree robbery
• Rebecca Marie Bankhead, 44, 30 block Sanra Lane, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Cierra Shianna Miller, 24, 26000 block Sixth Street, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Vizio TV valued at $100 stolen between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 16000 block Shaw Road
• ATHENS — U.S. coins valued at $100 stolen between Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, 13000 block Blackburn Road
• ELKMONT — Black 12 foot utility trailer valued at $1,200 stolen Dec, 15, 23000 block Wales Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
