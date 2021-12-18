County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Erik Clark, 24000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief (harassment) and second-degree criminal trespass
• Robert Davis, 800 block Garrett Drive, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Steven Hacker, Thach Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance
• Cody Harwell, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, no seat belt and driving while license revoked
• Jody McElyea, 22000 block Slate Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Marilyn Miley, 200 block Ed White Road, Ardmore, second-degree domestic violence (second-degree assault)
• Ira Miller, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts third-degree criminal trespass
• Ruben Salgado, 17000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Kenneth Shelnutt, 25000 block Vaughn Street, Elkmont, second-degree criminal mischief
• Edward Smith, 600 block County Road 241, Moulton, first-degree theft
• Jerry Thompson, 27000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, SORNA violation and possession of a controlled substance
• Nick Wagner, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• James Burnett, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, two counts drug trafficking
• Emilee Harris, Boyds Chapel Road, Ardmore, chemical endangerment
• Toney Kelley, 20000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Red cherry picker valued at $500 stolen Dec. 16, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• ATHENS — Silver 2005 Chevy Malibu valued at $2,000 stolen Dec. 16, 21000 block Rochelle Road
• ARDMORE — Kid's camo 4-wheeler valued at $10 stolen Dec. 16, Mooresville Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Anthony Weaver, 29, 100 block Violet Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Taylor Wickham, 25, 10 block Burke Avenue, Madison, public intoxication
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 29, fourth-degree theft
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Black 10-foot UTLO open trailer valued at $1,500 stolen Dec. 16, 23000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS — Damage to bathroom doors reported Dec. 16, 800 block Fifth Avenue
