County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Erik Clark, 24000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief (harassment) and second-degree criminal trespass

• Robert Davis, 800 block Garrett Drive, Athens, nonsupport of a child

• Steven Hacker, Thach Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance

• Cody Harwell, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, no seat belt and driving while license revoked

• Jody McElyea, 22000 block Slate Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child

• Marilyn Miley, 200 block Ed White Road, Ardmore, second-degree domestic violence (second-degree assault)

• Ira Miller, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts third-degree criminal trespass

• Ruben Salgado, 17000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Kenneth Shelnutt, 25000 block Vaughn Street, Elkmont, second-degree criminal mischief

• Edward Smith, 600 block County Road 241, Moulton, first-degree theft

• Jerry Thompson, 27000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, SORNA violation and possession of a controlled substance

• Nick Wagner, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order

• James Burnett, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, two counts drug trafficking

• Emilee Harris, Boyds Chapel Road, Ardmore, chemical endangerment

• Toney Kelley, 20000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Red cherry picker valued at $500 stolen Dec. 16, 14000 block Blackburn Road

• ATHENS — Silver 2005 Chevy Malibu valued at $2,000 stolen Dec. 16, 21000 block Rochelle Road

• ARDMORE — Kid's camo 4-wheeler valued at $10 stolen Dec. 16, Mooresville Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Anthony Weaver, 29, 100 block Violet Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Taylor Wickham, 25, 10 block Burke Avenue, Madison, public intoxication

• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 29, fourth-degree theft

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Black 10-foot UTLO open trailer valued at $1,500 stolen Dec. 16, 23000 block Pepper Road

• ATHENS — Damage to bathroom doors reported Dec. 16, 800 block Fifth Avenue

