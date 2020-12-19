County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of rendering false alarm

• Trent Dylan Miller, 22, 1000 block Southwest Eubanks Road, Hartselle, possession of a controlled substance

• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

• Jonathan Tyler Nail, 37, 1000 block County Road 1422, Cullman, illegal possession of prescription drugs

• Abigail Grace Delatoree, 21, 100 block Shelton Road, Madison, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)

• Reginald Octaven Hanserd, 27, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Austin David Johnson, 25, 60 block Henry Thompson Road, Taft, Tennessee, attempting to elude and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)

• Michael Darrin Wales, 51, 11000 block Memorial Park, Huntsville, harassing communications

• Tanya Leruth Barksdale, 49, 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree receiving stolen property

• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft

• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 30, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, non-support of a child

• Cecil Joe Smith, 37, 27000 block Capshaw Road, Harvest, non-support of a child

• Timothy Lance Collins, 35, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Garrett Allen Powell, 21, 100 block Voekel Road, Huntsville, Attempting to elude (Alabama State Troopers)

• David Edwin Robinson, 45, 8000 block Farmer Road, Ooltewah, Tennessee, public intoxication

• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $40 stolen Dec. 17, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road

• U.S. currency valued at $1,350 stolen Aug. 5, 15000 block Whitty Mill Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• John Michael Underwood, 33, 100 block Woodlawn Circle, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Nicholas Lopez Hernandez, 21, 1000 block Wheeler Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Glenn David Reynolds, 49, 10000 block U.S. 301 South, Hortense, Georgia, DUI (alcohol)

• Danny Joe McCown, 63, 1000 block Kelli Drive, Athens, disorderly conduct and second-degree possession of marijuana

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:

• ATHENS — Damage done to windshield of Acura 2.5TL valued at $300 on Dec. 15, 200 block Southwind Drive

