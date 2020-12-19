County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of rendering false alarm
• Trent Dylan Miller, 22, 1000 block Southwest Eubanks Road, Hartselle, possession of a controlled substance
• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Jonathan Tyler Nail, 37, 1000 block County Road 1422, Cullman, illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Abigail Grace Delatoree, 21, 100 block Shelton Road, Madison, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Reginald Octaven Hanserd, 27, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Austin David Johnson, 25, 60 block Henry Thompson Road, Taft, Tennessee, attempting to elude and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• Michael Darrin Wales, 51, 11000 block Memorial Park, Huntsville, harassing communications
• Tanya Leruth Barksdale, 49, 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree receiving stolen property
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 30, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, non-support of a child
• Cecil Joe Smith, 37, 27000 block Capshaw Road, Harvest, non-support of a child
• Timothy Lance Collins, 35, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Garrett Allen Powell, 21, 100 block Voekel Road, Huntsville, Attempting to elude (Alabama State Troopers)
• David Edwin Robinson, 45, 8000 block Farmer Road, Ooltewah, Tennessee, public intoxication
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $40 stolen Dec. 17, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• U.S. currency valued at $1,350 stolen Aug. 5, 15000 block Whitty Mill Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• John Michael Underwood, 33, 100 block Woodlawn Circle, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nicholas Lopez Hernandez, 21, 1000 block Wheeler Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Glenn David Reynolds, 49, 10000 block U.S. 301 South, Hortense, Georgia, DUI (alcohol)
• Danny Joe McCown, 63, 1000 block Kelli Drive, Athens, disorderly conduct and second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Damage done to windshield of Acura 2.5TL valued at $300 on Dec. 15, 200 block Southwind Drive
