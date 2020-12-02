County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kevin Lee Walker, 25, of 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest, possession of a controlled substance (Madison Police Department)
• Michael Avian Taylor, 27, of 100 block Duck Spring Road, Toney, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts or incidents Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Unauthorized use of a silver 2002 Chevrolet Prism valued at $1,500 between Nov. 14 and 30, 18000 block Coffman Road
• ATHENS — White 2002 Toyota Sequoia valued at $1,500 stolen Nov. 30, 20000 block Holt Road
• ELKMONT — Unauthorized use of a gray 2005 Toyota Scion valued at $2,000 Dec. 1, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Omn TV valued at $120, Western Digital hard drive valued at $64, Toshiba TV valued at $150, eight pairs of Nike Jordans valued at $2,050, Xbox valued at $200 and jewelry valued at $70 stolen Dec. 1, 12000 block Lukers Way
City arrests
The following arrests by the Athens Police Department were reported Tuesday:
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 43, of Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro, disorderly conduct
• Kylie McLaughlin, 18, of 26000 block Hundley Way, Madison, obstructing government operations and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 24, of 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to law enforcement officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Tuesday.
