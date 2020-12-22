County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Keisha Dixon, 48, 1000 block Thomas Drive, Decatur, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Toney Lee Kelley, 45, Ed Ray Road, Athens, pedestrian soliciting rides or business or fishing (Alabama State Trooper)
• Keontey Sontaurus Staten, 30, 1000 block Beltline Road, Decatur, drug trafficking
• Eric Dewayne Rogers Jr., 29, 1000 block Runnymead Avenue, Decatur, first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude by any means and illegally carrying a concealed weapon (Alabama State Troopers)
• Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Brown Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (Alabama State Troopers)
• Whittney Lashae Skinner, 32, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Ann Margaret Cope, 56, 22000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Geroge Latroy Booker, 33, 100 block Stetson Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications) and violation of a protection order
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charge of distribution of a controlled substance
• Benjamin Brant West, 19, 21000 block Elkton Road, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Mark Waymond Wilson, 47, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Mattie Jo Heatherly, 47, 200 block Empire Lane, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Black Lawrimore utility trailer valued at $850 stolen between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, 17000 block Oakdale Road
• ATHENS — Glock 19C 9 mm pistol valued at $375 stolen between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, 13000 block Zehner Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Antonio Lashawn Drake, 34, theft of property
• Spencer Deshaun Kelso, 24, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kenneth Khesahn Harvey, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Rusty Lee Wood, 37, DUI (alcohol), switched tag and operating a vehicle without insurance
• Bose Heard Jr., 66, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Tiffany diamond ring valued at $10,000 and wedding set valued at $5,000 reported stolen Dec. 18, 700 Market Street West
• ATHENS — Vehicle tag valued at $50 reported stolen Dec. 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Merchandise valued at $144.96 reported stolen Dec. 20, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
