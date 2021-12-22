County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Matthew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, resisting arrest and attempting to elude
• Richard Feehan, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, possession with intent to distribute and dissemination of child pornography
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block B. Melody Circle, Harvest, public intoxication
• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Preston McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, two counts third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joseph Medley, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, seven counts breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jake Modica, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Matthew Munden, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore, breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft and first-degree theft
• Sean Sutton, 1200 block West 19th Plaza, Gary Lakes, Indiana, second-degree assault
• Calvin Tolliver, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree escape, public intoxication and obstructing government operations
• Rebecca Tyler, 21000 block Porter Gin Road, Athens, aggravated child abuse
• Kendrick Vincent, 8800 block Franklin Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Steven Waldrep, 700 block Cedar Lake Road Southwest, Decatur, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and enticing a child for immoral purpose
• Jesse Wasserburger II, 6700 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, first-degree theft
• Joslynn Winston, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
• Barry Wooley, 20000 block Myers Road, Athens, second-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Brown 2013 Ford Edge valued at $4,000 stolen Dec. 20, 100 block Yorkshire Drive
• ATHENS — Dewalt saw valued at $150 stolen between Dec. 16-20, 22000 block Sharp Road
• ATHENS — Unknown amount of electronics of unknown value stolen between Dec. 17-20, 13000 block Reid Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Michael Vance, 45, 700 block Clinton Street South, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Richard Hosea Anderson, 45, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft and third-degree theft
• Jesse Rich, 26, 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, obstructing government operations and DUI (other substance)
• Nathan Harville, 27, 14000 block New Cut Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Leigh Anderton, 36, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive, Athens, DUI (combined substances)
• Chasity Joanna Walker, 41, third-degree criminal trespass
• Damien Blade Rieman, 25, second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Tuesday.
