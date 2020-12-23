County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Kelly Diane Willard, 43, 24000 block Seventh Street, Ardmore, DUI (combined substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Black utility trailer valued at $800 stolen between Dec. 16 and Dec. 16, 24000 block The Lane East
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.