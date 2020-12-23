County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Kelly Diane Willard, 43, 24000 block Seventh Street, Ardmore, DUI (combined substances) (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Black utility trailer valued at $800 stolen between Dec. 16 and Dec. 16, 24000 block The Lane East

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

