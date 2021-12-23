County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Ronnie Hughes Jr., 2400 block South Hine Street, DUI (other substance)
• Brittney McCluskey, 30, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, driving while license revoked
• Chad Scott, 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, enticing a child and sexual abuse of a child less than 12
• Joni Smith, 3800 block Jeff Road, Toney, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Kendall Leigh Speegle, 40, manslaughter
• Chasity Joanna Walker, 41, disorderly conduct
• Terry Haggermaker, 53, 11000 block Page Road, Tanner, DUI (alcohol)
• Damien Rieman, 25, 531000 block Lee Street, Rogersville, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Glock 43 9mm pistol valued at $500 stolen Dec. 21, 19000 block Racheals Loop
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000 and blank business checks of unknown value stolen Dec. 22, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Amethyst necklace valued at $200 and Juicy Couture perfume valued at $40 stolen Dec. 22, 1400 block Elm Street East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.