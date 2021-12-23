County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and second-degree promoting prison contraband

• Ronnie Hughes Jr., 2400 block South Hine Street, DUI (other substance)

• Brittney McCluskey, 30, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, driving while license revoked

• Chad Scott, 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, enticing a child and sexual abuse of a child less than 12

• Joni Smith, 3800 block Jeff Road, Toney, possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Kendall Leigh Speegle, 40, manslaughter

• Chasity Joanna Walker, 41, disorderly conduct

• Terry Haggermaker, 53, 11000 block Page Road, Tanner, DUI (alcohol)

• Damien Rieman, 25, 531000 block Lee Street, Rogersville, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Glock 43 9mm pistol valued at $500 stolen Dec. 21, 19000 block Racheals Loop

• ATHENS — Miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000 and blank business checks of unknown value stolen Dec. 22, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — Amethyst necklace valued at $200 and Juicy Couture perfume valued at $40 stolen Dec. 22, 1400 block Elm Street East

