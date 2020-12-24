County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property

• Tyler Lavonte Vinson, 23, 2000 block Spring Avenue, Decatur, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

