County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Tyler Lavonte Vinson, 23, 2000 block Spring Avenue, Decatur, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
