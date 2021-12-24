County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Jose Avelar-Rose, 7000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, attempt to commit crime and enticing a child for immoral purpose
• Riley Billingsley 2500 block Poincianna Street Southwest, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance
• David Bolton, 14000 block Parker Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Amanda Collier, 4200 block County Road, Baileyton, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest
• Richard Crowe, 25000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, third-degree burglary
• Kendrick Davis, 19000 block Meadows Road, Athens, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and DUI (alcohol)
• Samuel Dixon, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, Anderson, second-degree assault
• Tammie Doss, 1200 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, murder
• Rodney Duncan Jr., 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Derrick East, 2100 block Stanford Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree theft
• James Echols, 800 Horton Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Kristy Finney, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Athens, criminal coercion, two counts possession of a controlled substance, harassment and first-degree theft
• Kaitlin Frazier, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, two counts driving while license revoked and no seat belt
• Joel Gooch Jr., 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, first-degree theft and third-degree escape
• Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Isaiah Hargrove, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, first-degree theft
• Ashley Hill, 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance, criminal coercion and harassment
• Michael Huckaby, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Dusty Irby, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary, third-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft
• Justin Jarrett, 500 block Cox Road, Killen, second-degree assault
• Frank Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft
• Tony Lamar, 1200 block Henry Drive, Athens, first-degree robbery
• Robert Ledbetter, 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield Lane, Tennessee, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree arson
• Travion Malone, 1300 block Ryan Street, Athens, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
• Delondo McDaniel, 300 block Crestview Street, Athens, public intoxication
• William Morrison, 11000 block Lentzville Road, Athens, two counts driving while license revoked, failure to register vehicle, switched tag and two counts operating a vehicle without insurance
• Lance Sisk, 25000 block Veto Road, Elkmont, expired tag, two counts driving without insurance and four counts driving while license revoked
• Kendall Speegle, 90 block County Road 496, Trinity, manslaughter
• Jordan Williams, 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, criminal coercion, possession of a controlled substance, harassment and two counts possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Power tools and hand tools valued at $800, Dewalt table saw valued at $500, Hercules side miter saw valued at $600, Kobalt air compressor valued at $300, Dewalt drill valued at $250, Dewalt impact drill valued at $150, Dewalt drill valued at $175, three Paslode nail guns valued at $600, Dewalt nail gun valued at $300, 250 feet of extension cords valued at $200, 150 foot air hose valued at $250, hand tools valued at $500, nails valued at $100, Makita router valued at $100, Black and Decker hand planer valued at $150 and Kobalt saw horse valued at $100 stolen between Dec. 21-22, 17000 block Stonegate Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.
