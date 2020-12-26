County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jessy Leigh Elders Johnson, 29, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of second-degree assault, second-degree promoting prison contraband and bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.

