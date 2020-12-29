County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Joseph Lester Campbell, 38, Decatur, harassment
• Steven Lynn Gandy, 58, 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Michael Joseph Walden, 45, 11000 block Friend Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Amber Hope Moyers, 30, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault
• Nick Scott Wagner, 52, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Billy Wade Jackson Jr., 43, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester, possession of a controlled substance
• Toby Dale Helms Jr., 32, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Makita impact wrench valued at $75, sander valued at $140, Black and Decker jigsaw valued at $30, Craftsman reciprocating saw valued at $70, Lego set valued at $45, Hot Wheels track valued at $60, Peppa Pig playset valued at $45 and doll set valued at $70 stolen between Dec. 5 and Dec. 23, 23000 block Norman Lane
• ATHENS — Wallet and contents valued at $6 and electric razor valued at $17 stolen Dec. 24, 17000 block Tucker Lane
• ATHENS — Samsung cellphone valued at $450 stolen Dec. 24, 19000 block Carey Road
• MADISON — Two catalytic converters valued at $1,400 stolen between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, 4000 block Pryor Road
• ATHENS — Miller MIG welder valued at $700 and Amish saddle valued at $600 stolen between Dec. 5 and Dec. 27, 0500 block Mary Davis Hollow Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.