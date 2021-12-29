County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jordan Gordon, 100 block Thomas Street North, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• David Parker, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, attempting to elude
• Christopher Shull, 21000 block Cory James Way, Elkmont, third-degree assault
• Samantha Tucker, 5900 block County Road 26, Rogersville, theft
• April Walker, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment of a child
• Isaac Rodriguez, 1000 block Madison Street North, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Summer Hovis, 20, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree theft
• Dirk Anthony Nienhouse, 35, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Eric Michael, 33, 25000 block Cottonbelt Road, Elkmont, giving false identification to law enforcement, DUI (controlled substance) and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jeffrey Carter, 48, 900 block Sanderfer Road West, Athens, SORNA violation and third-degree criminal trespass
• Shelia Clark, 65, 1700 block Trace End Trail, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Bank Independent credit card of unknown value, U.S. currency valued at $54, driver's license of unknown value and brown leather coach wallet valued at $20 stolen Dec. 24, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Grey four-door Infinity G37 valued at $20,000 stolen Dec. 24, 25000 block Airport Road
• ATHENS — Diamondback AR-15 with scope and magnifier valued at $1,500 stolen Dec. 25, 22000 block Cantera Drive
• ATHENS — iPhone XR cellphone valued at $1,000 stolen Dec. 26, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous clothing valued at $499 stolen Dec. 26, 100 block Hobbs Street East
• ATHENS — Hart reciprocating saw valued at $120 and damage to Bestway delivery van valued at $600 reported Dec. 24, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
