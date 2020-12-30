County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Zachary Tyler Waldrep, 22, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Melvin Norval Miller, 46, 1000 block Eighth Street, Decatur, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Zachery Keith Hughes, 33, 1000 block Bluff City Road, Somerville, possession of a controlled, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication
• Delandrious Markeith Stevenson, 30, 3000 block Pinedale Road, Decatur, DUI (alcohol)
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 43, 20 block Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro, probation violation on previous charges of two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Mgen Ruth Danielle Gee, 32, 8000 block Alabama 17, Florence, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 29, 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, third-degree assault
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
Jimmy Darrell King, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and bond revoked on previous charge of prostitution
• Daniel Taylor Straatman, 26, 17000 block Ennis Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Brett Kirkland Burks, 25, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) second-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — 1997 Polaris Trailblazer valued at $1,000 stolen between Nov. 18 and Dec. 28, 23000 block Miller Road
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10, 25000 block Alabama 127
• MADISON — John Deere 825I ATV valued at $9,000 stolen between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, 27000 block Henderson Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Richard Carson Clark Jr., 52, third-degree domestic violence
• April Renee Holland, 48, DUI (any substance)
• Rickey Lee Stanford, 52, DUI (alcohol)
• Steen Bradley Shaw, 27, DUI (alcohol)
• Tommy Oneal Mason, 54, fugitive from justice
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two boxes 12 gauge shotgun shells of unknown value, miscellaneous camouflage hunting clothing valued at $150 and miscellaneous duck hunting accessories valued at $300 stolen Dec. 25, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Two vehicle titles of unknown valued stolen Dec. 26, 400 block Sanders Street
