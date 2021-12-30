County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher Adams, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree bail jumping
• Shannon Green, 200 block Bradford Street, Florence, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct
• Johnathan Grubbs, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Michael Johnson, 1700 block Ninth Avenue, Decatur, nonsupport of a child
• Kevin Tolliver, 14000 block Ashley Lane, Harvest, possession of a controlled substance
• Robert Vandermarkt, 100 block Bates Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
