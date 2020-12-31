County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Grant Anthony Peoples, 35, 2000 block Windscape Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ELKMONT — Jewelry valued at $7,000 and Sentry safe valued at $300 stolen between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, 18000 block Coffman Road

• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $900 stole between Dec. 7 and Dec. 29, 13000 block Alabama 251

• ATHENS — Green Eddie Bauer bicycle valued at $50 stolen between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, 19000 block Airfield Street

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you