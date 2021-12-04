County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• John Best, 6000 block Hale Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Karman Costanzo, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Robert Davis, 800 block Garrett Drive, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Ashley Gatlin, 28000 block Monte Way, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Gavan Hollich, 28000 block Reyer Road, Ardmore, conspiracy to commit murder and sexual misconduct
• Michael Kennedy, Ragsdale Creek Road, Elkmont, illegal possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christopher Riggs, 20000 block Victoria Way, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Bradley Rouse, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $2,500 stolen Dec. 1, 17000 block Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.