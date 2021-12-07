County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Heather Colwell, 300 block Campbell Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• David Hamilton, 16000 block Carter Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jeremy Harris, 1300 block Hine Street South, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Natasha Jackson, 15000 block Blake Drive, Harvest, DUI (combined substances) and no tag
• Ashley Johnson, 300 block West Church Street, Madison, first-degree auto theft
• Joshua McCullough, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Heather Moore, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Gustav Thomas, 100 block Abbey Lane, Toney, five counts fraudulent use of a credit card and third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Red Toro 74631 zero turn lawnmower valued at $3,000, Traveller 8000 black winch valued at $400, Echo HC-150 hedge trimmer valued at $400, two Stihl chainsaws valued at $200 each, Craftsman socket set valued at $25 and two red gas cans valued at $20 stolen Dec. 3, 6000 block Casteel Lane
• ATHENS — Beige 1998 Plymouth Voyager valued at $800 stolen between Dec. 3-5, 14000 block Grubbs Road
• ARDMORE — China set valued at $100, Star Wars collection valued at $1,500, four electric heaters valued at $500, tools valued at $1,000, six handbags valued at $300 and clothes valued at $150 stolen Dec. 5, 25000 block Seventh Street
• ATHENS — ICP AC charging system valued at $3,000 and American Standard condenser coil valued at $3,000 stolen between Dec. 4-5, 6000 block Anderson Road
• MADISON — Tools valued at $5,225 and battery valued at $125 stolen Dec. 5, 7800 block Greenbrier Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Bradley Taylor McCubbins, 31, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 45, fourth-degree theft and third-degree receiving stolen property
• Kevin Deshawn Tolliver, 27, first-degree criminal trespass
• Charles Colt Browder, 35, possession of a controlled substance
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 42, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kevin Edwin Vincente Sontay, 20, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jeremy Winquan Harris, 35, possession of a controlled substance
• Gary Lynn Turner III, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Preston Henry McFarland, 36, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Felipe Torres Lopez, 32, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $80 stolen Dec. 3, 400 block Brookwood Drive East
• ATHENS — iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $1,200 stolen Dec. 3, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Dell Latitude 3520 laptop valued at $950 and iPhone 7 valued at $500 stolen Dec. 4, 300 block Poplar Street
• ATHENS — Karambit knife valued at $15, Springfield XDS .45 valued at $30 and Hornady Critical Defense .45 rounds valued at $5 stolen Dec. 4, 300 block Poplar Street
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $50, 1977 Giles County High School class ring valued at $200, three pink stone ring valued at $25, Citizen blue face watch with silver band valued at $300, U.S. currency valued at $405, diamond solitaire sweet 16 necklace valued at $150 and iPad mini with teal blue case valued at $200 stolen Dec. 5, 3900 block Ridgedale Street
