County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:

• Heather Colwell, 300 block Campbell Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• David Hamilton, 16000 block Carter Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Jeremy Harris, 1300 block Hine Street South, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Natasha Jackson, 15000 block Blake Drive, Harvest, DUI (combined substances) and no tag

• Ashley Johnson, 300 block West Church Street, Madison, first-degree auto theft

• Joshua McCullough, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Heather Moore, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property

• Gustav Thomas, 100 block Abbey Lane, Toney, five counts fraudulent use of a credit card and third-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — Red Toro 74631 zero turn lawnmower valued at $3,000, Traveller 8000 black winch valued at $400, Echo HC-150 hedge trimmer valued at $400, two Stihl chainsaws valued at $200 each, Craftsman socket set valued at $25 and two red gas cans valued at $20 stolen Dec. 3, 6000 block Casteel Lane

• ATHENS — Beige 1998 Plymouth Voyager valued at $800 stolen between Dec. 3-5, 14000 block Grubbs Road

• ARDMORE — China set valued at $100, Star Wars collection valued at $1,500, four electric heaters valued at $500, tools valued at $1,000, six handbags valued at $300 and clothes valued at $150 stolen Dec. 5, 25000 block Seventh Street

• ATHENS — ICP AC charging system valued at $3,000 and American Standard condenser coil valued at $3,000 stolen between Dec. 4-5, 6000 block Anderson Road

• MADISON — Tools valued at $5,225 and battery valued at $125 stolen Dec. 5, 7800 block Greenbrier Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• Bradley Taylor McCubbins, 31, violation of a domestic violence protection order

• Sacha Jean Johnson, 45, fourth-degree theft and third-degree receiving stolen property

• Kevin Deshawn Tolliver, 27, first-degree criminal trespass

• Charles Colt Browder, 35, possession of a controlled substance

• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 42, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kevin Edwin Vincente Sontay, 20, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Jeremy Winquan Harris, 35, possession of a controlled substance

• Gary Lynn Turner III, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Preston Henry McFarland, 36, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Felipe Torres Lopez, 32, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and second-degree possession of marijuana

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $80 stolen Dec. 3, 400 block Brookwood Drive East

• ATHENS — iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $1,200 stolen Dec. 3, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — Dell Latitude 3520 laptop valued at $950 and iPhone 7 valued at $500 stolen Dec. 4, 300 block Poplar Street

• ATHENS — Karambit knife valued at $15, Springfield XDS .45 valued at $30 and Hornady Critical Defense .45 rounds valued at $5 stolen Dec. 4, 300 block Poplar Street

• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $50, 1977 Giles County High School class ring valued at $200, three pink stone ring valued at $25, Citizen blue face watch with silver band valued at $300, U.S. currency valued at $405, diamond solitaire sweet 16 necklace valued at $150 and iPad mini with teal blue case valued at $200 stolen Dec. 5, 3900 block Ridgedale Street

