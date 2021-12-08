County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Aaron Brooks, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, speeding and driving without a license

• Laura Clemons, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore, driving while license revoked and no tag (utility trailer)

• Amanda Conley, 1000 block County Road 515, Lexington, fourth-degree theft of property

• James Echols, 800 block Horton Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Susan Gilbert, 43, 500 block Chandler Street, Athens, driving while license revoked, fourth-degree theft, DUI (controlled substance) and switched tag

• Timothy Jackson, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, operating a vehicle without insurance, no driver's license, improper tag, switched tag, speeding and driving while license revoked

• Felipe Lopez, 32, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, second-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Preston McFarland, 36, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• David Mitchell, 1600 block Nick Davis Road, Harvest, seven counts third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft and third-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P SD9VE 9mm pistol valued at $400 stolen Dec. 6, 19000 block Cox Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Jordan Keith Miller, 34, theft by deception

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Six ladders (extension and step) valued at $1,200 stolen Dec. 6, 22000 block Ansley Drive

