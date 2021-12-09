County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Justin Black, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband, public intoxication and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Blake Burgreen, 11000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, third-degree theft
• Tiffany Clark, 400 block Wade Road, Owens Cross Roads, tampering with government records, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest
• Kerry Crutcher, 9100 block Blue Springs, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• William Henderson III, 100 block Cove Crest, Toney, nonsupport of a child
• Cotis Hoskins Jr., 800 block Northwest Galaxy Way, Huntsville, nonsupport of a child
• Zachary Houston, 19000 block Moyers Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Randall Jarrett, 23000 block Ben Stanford Road, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property, open container and attempting to elude by any means
• Kristie Johnson, 1200 block County Road 181, Lexington, driving while license suspended and expired tag
• Vance Stecorea, 900 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Wire valued at $750 stolen between Dec. 6-7, 26000 block Barksdale Road
• ANDERSON — Medications of unknown value stolen between May 1-Dec. 7, 34000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Harbor Breeze ceiling fan valued at $60, ceiling fan valued at $400, Porter Cable air gun valued at $200 and Kobalt miter box saw valued at $150 stolen between Dec. 5-7, 25000 block Bain Road
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $1,750 and coins of unknown value stolen between Dec. 5-7, 22000 block Slate Road
• HARVEST — U.S. currency valued at $600 stolen between July 15-Dec. 7, 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.