County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 22, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, possession pf drug paraphernalia
• Nathan Len Adams, 37, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree burglary
• Geovannis Colon Rodriguez, 28, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, first-degree escape
• Jennifer Lynn Broderick, 50, 27000 block Kim Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kevin Parker, 50, 600 block Ninth Street, Athens, throwing.shooting into an occupied dwelling
• Luis Colon Rodriguez, 32, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, first-degree criminal mischief
• Angela Ray Harper, 49, 4000 block Triana Boulevard, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• Brandon Heath Moss, 38, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, two counts third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
