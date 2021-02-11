County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Kain Lee Lalonde, 33, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Jason Michael Shelton, 42, 25000 block Alabama 251, Toney, probation violation on previous charge of resisting arrest
• Carl Anthony McCain, 24, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass
• Danlee Saulsbury, 59, 25000 block Ivy Chase, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 600 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.