The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Justin Blake Tatum, 31, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of K-2, Wizard Weed, Spice, Serenity
• Dustin John Goertz, 27, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, third-degree receiving stolen property
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 22, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and possession of a controlled substance
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 48, 1000 block North Houston Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (second-degree criminal mischief)
• Patsy Ann Brice, 57, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ANDERSON — Four propane tanks valued at $200 stolen between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, 33000 block Alabama 99
• LESTER — Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol valued at $463 stolen between Fe. 10 and Feb. 11, 29000 block Easterferry Road
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $150, Nintendo Switch Lite valued at $300 and food valued at $200 stolen Feb. 11, 17000 block Ennis Road
• MADISON — Coins valued at $50 stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 12000 block Burgreen Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
