County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 22, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree receiving stolen property
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing), bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree receiving stolen property and obscuring identity of a vehicle
• Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, 9000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, second-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and attempting to elude by any means (Alabama State Troopers)
• Marcus Ray Gilliam, 50, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Desha Leshell Patrick, 25, 800 block Northwest Washington Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for theft by fraudulent leasing
• Tonya Dawn Powers, 39, 1000 block West Elm Street, Athens, nonsupport of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts before an early press deadline Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.