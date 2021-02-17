County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Brenda May Royster, 48, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Brandon Garvis Edwards, 44, 200 block Malta Drive, Hazel Green, reckless endangerment
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 22, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, first-degree criminal trespass
• Jody Ray McElyea, 44, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.