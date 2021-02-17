County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Brenda May Royster, 48, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Brandon Garvis Edwards, 44, 200 block Malta Drive, Hazel Green, reckless endangerment

• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 22, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass

• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, first-degree criminal trespass

• Jody Ray McElyea, 44, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree assault

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

