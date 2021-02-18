County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• David Allen Parker, 33, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglars tools, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft
• William Horace Carter, 44, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglars tools, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft
• Wendell Todd Fain Jr., 47, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• MADISON — Coins valued at $50 stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 12000 block Burgreen Road
• MADISON — Box of .22 caliber ammo valued at $40 stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 12000 block Scott Lane
• ATHENS — Backpack filled with medical supplies valued at $700 stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 25000 block Potterstone Drive
• MADISON — Taurus PT1111 9 mm pistol valued at $400 stolen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 12000 block Quartz Circle
• TANNER — Two Stoegar M3500 12-gauge shotguns valued at $626 each and Girsum MC312 12-gauge shotgun valued at $408 stolen between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, 17000 block Lindsey Road
• ATHENS — Troybilt pressure washer valued at $700, SnapOn toolbox and tools valued at $1,000, Plano tackle box with fishing lures valued at $1,000 and two Igloo coolers valued at $100 stolen between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, 27000 block Bain Road
• ELKMONT — Two propane tanks valued at $104, propane burner valued at $55, jewelry valued at $1,000, Craftsman tools valued at $600, Craftsman drill valued at $100, Eastling hammer valued at $35, dishes valued at $300, two books of checks, birth certificates and other paperwork of unknown valued stolen between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, 23000 block Norman Lane
• ATHENS — Tan 1995 Honda Accord valued at $3,800 stolen Feb. 13, 17000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $145, 12 pairs blue jeans valued at $200, five shirts valued at $50 and medications of unknown value stolen Feb. 14, 18000 block Moyers Road
• ELKMONT — Smith & Wesson M&P .38 pistol valued at $400 stolen between Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road
• ATHENS — .380 pistol valued at $250 stolen between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.