County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Christopher Robert Jones, 23, 100 block Collington Plaza, Madison, attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper lights, improper lane usage speeding and expired tag
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, drug trafficking
• Donyale Wooten, 54, 700 block Southwest Larkwood Circle, Hartselle, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Mytasia Shantay Felton, 24, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree assault and criminal use of defensive spray
• Joel Clay Ables, 52, 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, Toney, violation of a protective order
• Andrew Tre Rojas, 20, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, first-degree robbery and grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery
• Jennifer Huffstutler Ferguson, 40, 19000 block Hill Drive, Athens, third-degree harassment
• Howard Randall Norton, 60, 24000 block Holland Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• MADISON — Taurus 9 mm PT809 pistol valued at $300 stolen between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 25000 block Newby Road
• ATHENS — HP laptop valued at $1,000, Sentry safe valued at $200, jewelry box valued at $50, two Case knives valued at $100, Angel medallion valued at $10, .380 pistol valued at $250, U.S. currency valued at $1,500 and pillow case valued at $5 stolen Jan. 29, 11000 block Snake Road
• ELKMONT — Nintendo games valued at $350 stolen between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• MADISON — Utilities valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, 28000 block Schrimsher Road
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $36 stolen Jan. 30, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road
• ATHENS — Computer tablet valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive
• ATHENS — Brown 1985 Chevy Silverado valued at $2,000 stolen between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, 26000 block Overmyer Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
