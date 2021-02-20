County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Rey Lagunas Quintana Jr., 20, 1000 block West Market Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Dennis Wayne Brown, 62, 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, four counts possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Barry Kent Wisdom, 50, 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, public intoxication and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Vince Allan Griffin, 28, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft
• Billy Wayne Short, 49, 2000 block Dundee Drive, Decatur, reckless endangerment
• Ashley Nicole Hill, 32, 29000 block Easterferry Road, Lester, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Red and white 2018 Honda ZZ valued at $2,000 stolen Feb. 14, 13000 block Hatchett Road East
• ATHENS — White 1998 Jeep Wrangler valued at $15,000 stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 17, 9000 block Beechwood Road
• ATHENS — John Deere 7230 tractor valued at $100,000 stolen between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 18000 block Alabama 251
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
