County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Arthur Gene Cauffman, 53, 100 block Borden Drive, Cherokee, public intoxication
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, 14000 block Bay Hill Avenue, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief), resisting arrest and second-degree assault
• James Clyde Brinkley Jr., 40, 2000 block Poincianna Street, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Michael Brian Rhinehart, 34, 300 block Will Holt Road, Hazel Green, drug trafficking
• Barry Wayne Rhinehart, 64, 500 block Steele Lane, New Market, drug trafficking
• Julie Kay Ritchie, 52, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Robert Earl Lewis, 34, 22000 block Howard Street, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault
• Brittney Michelle Carwile, 35, 12000 block Pulaski Lane, Toney, possession of a controlled substance
• Michael Bradley Rouse, 44, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Preston Henry McFarland, 35, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brandon Oneal Mitchell, 32, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, two counts fourth-degree theft and third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Taurus TG25 9 mm pistol valued at $250 stolen between Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, 8000 block Beechwood Road
• MADISON — Maroon 1998 Ford Ranger valued at $1,000 stolen Feb. 19, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — HiPoint C9 9 mm pistol valued at $165 and U.S. currency valued at $8 stolen between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 16000 block Malone Road
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson DZA 9 mm pistol valued at $600, Apple Ear Beats valued at $150, Hobo purse valued at $180, Alabama driver's license valued at $20, two sets of keys valued at $150, USAA, Old Navy and Pottery Barn credit cards of unknown value and Social Security card of unknown value stolen between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 12000 block Cambridge Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
