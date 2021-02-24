County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• William Allen Branson, 31, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property

• Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property and bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree burglary

• Barry Kent Wisdom, 50, 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, parole violation

• Geovannis Colon Rodriguez, 28, 15000 Shaw Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft, first-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband and destruction of property by prisoner

• Sebastian Mackenzie Johnson, 23, 4000 block Snake Road, Athens, harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ARDMORE — Two Mosin-Nagant M44 rifles valued at $800, Marine Saber knife valued at $200, katana valued at $75 and two Recon tanto knives valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 9 and Feb. 20, 28000 block Lakeview Drive

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,785 stolen between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, 15000 block Reid Road

• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $350 stolen between Feb. 9 and Feb. 22, 20000 block Sandlin Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

