County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• William Allen Branson, 31, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property and bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree burglary
• Barry Kent Wisdom, 50, 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, parole violation
• Geovannis Colon Rodriguez, 28, 15000 Shaw Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft, first-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband and destruction of property by prisoner
• Sebastian Mackenzie Johnson, 23, 4000 block Snake Road, Athens, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ARDMORE — Two Mosin-Nagant M44 rifles valued at $800, Marine Saber knife valued at $200, katana valued at $75 and two Recon tanto knives valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 9 and Feb. 20, 28000 block Lakeview Drive
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,785 stolen between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, 15000 block Reid Road
• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $350 stolen between Feb. 9 and Feb. 22, 20000 block Sandlin Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.