County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Michael Brandon Stewart, 45, 12000 block Hayes Landing, Arlington, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for second-degree human trafficking
• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) youthful offender
• David Eugene Johnson, 54, 1000 block Levert Circle, Athens, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Car springs valued at $130 and tax documents of unknown value stolen Feb. 22, 18000 block Prescott Street
• ATHENS — Piano valued at $1,000 stolen Feb. 22, 16000 block Shaw Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
