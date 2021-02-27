County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Robert James Hickman, 22, 27000 block Saddle Trail Road, Toney, first-degree assault

• Zachary Lee Smith, 33, 11000 block Neely Road, Tanner, speeding and driving while license suspended

• Nick Scott Wagner, 52, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Tonyia Renee Shepard, 43, 13000 block Creely Drive, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for reckless murder, manslaughter, DUI (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• TONEY — Black Max generator valued at $462 stolen between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, 23000 block Alabama 251

• Taurus Millenium .45 pistol valued at $350 stolen Feb. 25, 18000 block Crosskey Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

