County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• John Franklin Dugger Jr., 45, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 22, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Athens, ICE hold
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• LESTER — Two Citizen Bank checks of unknown value stolen Jan. 29, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• HARVEST — 16-foot enclosed trailer valued at $4,000, Toro 600 zero-turn mower valued at $10,000, Toro push mower valued at $4,000, three Stihl weed trimmers valued at $1,200 and Stihl leaf blower valued at $400 stolen between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 300 Lovebranch Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
