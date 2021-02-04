County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Regina Danielle Davis, 43, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) distribution of a controlled substance
• Luis Colon Rodriguez , 32, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary
• Geovannis Colon Rodriguez , 28, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary
• Adam Troy Risner, 43, 26000 block Siniard Road, Anderson, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Shooting house valued at $25,000 stolen between Nov. 1 and Nov. 18, 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road
• ELKMONT — Milwaukee handset valued at $900, Husqvarna 455 chainsaw valued at $600 and Milwaukee drill bit set valued at $50 stolen between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2, 22000 block Sandlin Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
