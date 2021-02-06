County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Ricky Lee Haggenmaker Jr., 31, 9000 block West Highway 72, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• Joe Elliot Stewart, 62, 10000 block Stewart Road, Tanner felony DUI (alcohol), no seat belt, driving while license suspended and open container of alcohol on vehicle (Alabama State Troopers)
• Ameia Roche Davis, 23, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, harassment
• Linda Jean Davis, 49, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, harassment
• Austin Kyle Abbott, 25, 6000 block County Road 109, Bremen, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Brandon Tyrone Lane, 35, 800 block South Houston Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Richard Andrew Vanpuymbrouck, 47, 15000 block Jackson Lane, Athens, harassing communications
• Brianca Chantel Baker, 28, 16000 block Wright Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
• Kain Lee Lalonde, 33, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — White 2012 Yamaha Y5F dirt bike valued at $2,000 and 6x12 utility trailer valued at $1,500 stolen Feb. 3, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Four Google Chromebook laptops valued at $250 stolen between Aug. 1 and Feb. 3, 12000 block Summers Road
• ATHENS — Silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country valued at $5,000 stolen Feb. 4, 20000 block Wallace Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
