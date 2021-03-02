County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jonathan Wayne Whaley, 38, 17000 block Wells Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 36, 1000 block Second Avenue, Decatur, first-degree theft
• Jordan Keith Miller, 34, 700 block South Houston Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Chadwick Rashaad Stinnett, 30, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Alyssa Nicole Rogers, 20, 18000 block Alabama 99, disorderly conduct
• James Kenyon Demory, 41, 26000 block Capshaw Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Rossie Shane Drake, 45, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont, first-degree assault
• Craig Yolando Montgomery, 44, 100 block Wildble Boulevard, Bardstown, Kentucky, drug trafficking
• Michael Lamont Bass, 52, 2000 block Pioneer Road, Louisville, Kentucky, two counts drug trafficking
• Eric Mack Miles, 40, 300 block Stevenson Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Dale Edward Sheaks, 35, 4000 block Lagrange Road, Leighton, grand jurt indictment for first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Blake Tatum, 31, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a con trolled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Sherry Ann Elliott, 47, 14000 block Quinn Road, first-degree financial exploit of the elderly
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3000 block County Line Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Monica Evyone Smith, 36, 33000 block Alabama 99, Anderson. Third-degree domestic violence (harassment), violation of a domestic violence protection order
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Dell laptop valued at $800, iPhone 7 cellphone valued at $8,000, U.S. currency valued at $130, debit card, wallet and book of checks of unknown value and garage door opener valued at $40 stolen between Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 14000 block Wildwood Drive
• ARDMORE — White 2007 Chevy Tahoe valued at $4,500 stolen between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 28000 block Gatlin Road
• ELKMONT — HiPoint 9 mm pistol valued at $200, Smith & Wesson MP45 pistol valued at $600 and toys valued at $6,000 stolen feb. 23, 28000 block Pettusville Road
• ATHENS — Black 2011 Chevy Camaro valued at $10,000 stolen Feb. 24, 26000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — 12x32 wood building valued at $2,000 stolen between Feb. 7 and Feb. 24, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road
• ATHENS — Candy bar valued at $1.75 stolen Feb. 26, 11000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Green Air air conditioner valued at $500 and Silver Air air conditioner valued at $500 stolen between Dec. 15 and Feb. 27, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road
• ELKMONT — Pandora jewelry valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 25 and Feb. 25, 16000 block Witty Mill Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
