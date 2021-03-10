County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• James Houston Melton Jr., 36, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bayless Drive, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Cleabron Ray King, 36, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, Elkmont, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Aaron Lee Golden, 31, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Lance Tyler Sisk Sr., 31, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Elkmont, second-degree criminal trespass
• Preston Henry McFarland, 35, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
