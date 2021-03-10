County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• James Houston Melton Jr., 36, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bayless Drive, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication

• Cleabron Ray King, 36, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, Elkmont, second-degree promoting prison contraband

• Aaron Lee Golden, 31, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)

• Lance Tyler Sisk Sr., 31, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Elkmont, second-degree criminal trespass

• Preston Henry McFarland, 35, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

