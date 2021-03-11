County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Stephen Parker Beckmann, 39, 100 block Jeff Road, Huntsville, grand jury indictment for third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Gustav Armon Thomas, 33, 100 block Abbey Lane, Toney, grand jury indictment for three counts fraudulent use of a credit card and fourth-degree theft
• Vince Allan Griffin, 28, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Brittany Cheyenne Dooley, 27, 700 block Bear Creek Trail, Cherokee, extradition hold
• Natasha Dawn Jackson, 39, 15000 block Blake Drive, Harvest, DUI (combined substances) and driving without a tag (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
