County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Casey Elizabeth Johnson, 31, 16000 block Jay Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 26, 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary
• Junee Leeshawn Parker, 23, 600 block Northwest 15 Plaza, Decatur, second-degree assault, possession of a forged instrument, destruction of property by prisoner, public intoxication, criminal littering, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest
• Wesley Robinson Goode, 37, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Lance Tyler Sisk Sr., 31, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree burglary
• Blake Allen Schiffman, 27, 23000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for SORNA violation
• Robert James Pope, 42, Salem Ball Field Lane, Elkmont, extradition hold
• Ligarus Monta Lewis, 47, 17000 block Dobbins Road, Athens, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespass
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
• ATHENS — H&R .22 pistol valued at $300 stolen between March 9 and March 10, 14000 block Calderwood Street
• ATHENS — Car battery valued at $75 and car tag valued at $50 stolen between Feb. 1 and March 9, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $900 stolen between Dec. 5 and Jan. 20, 13000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — 30 keys and key fobs valued at $1,500, JBL headphones valued at $200 and two checkbooks of unknown value stolen March 10, 25000 block Queensbury Drive
• ELKMONT — Shop vac valued at $150 stolen between Feb. 25 and March 11, 22000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT — Playhouse valued at $200, 30 2x2 moldings valued at $4,470, Samsung TV valued at $200, LG speakers valued at $250, birth certificate of unknown value, Sony DVD player valued at $75 and two storage containers valued at $36 stolen between Feb. 1 and March 11, 27000 block Lambert Road
• ATHENS — Silver Chevy HHR valued at $3,500 stolen March 11, Dairy Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.