County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:

• Brent Andrew Burroughs, 37, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)

• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, extradition hold

• Juan Carlos Lagunas-Salazar Sr., 42, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Austin James Ruffin, 20, 4000 block Northwest Century Street, Huntsville, third-degree theft

• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bayless Drive, Huntsville, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (combined substances)

• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, attempting to elude, speeding, DUI (combined substances), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Trenton Lamar Vaughan, 26, 3000 block Avondale Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft

• Vince Allan Griffin, 28, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass

• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, third-degree burglary

• Amanda Michele Brooks, 42, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree criminal mischief

• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• BELLE MINA — Williams antique level valued at $300 and miscellaneous antique tools valued at $450 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 6000 block Mooresville Road

• ELKMONT — Ford catalytic converter valued at $150, Ford catalytic converter valued at $550 and Chevy catalytic converter valued at $150 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 29000 block Elkton Road

• ELKMONT — Chevy catalytic converter valued at $250 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 29000 block Elkton Road

• ELKMONT — Miscellaneous household goods valued at $1,500 stolen between Feb. 15 and March 12, 25000 block Clem Road

• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen between March 13 and March 14, 25000 block Pepper Road

• ATHENS — Heritage .22 pistol valued at $250 stolen between March 9 and March 14, 25000 block Queensbury Drive

• ELKMONT — Two chain hoists valued at $300 stolen between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21, 26000 block Lambert Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you