County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Brent Andrew Burroughs, 37, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, extradition hold
• Juan Carlos Lagunas-Salazar Sr., 42, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Austin James Ruffin, 20, 4000 block Northwest Century Street, Huntsville, third-degree theft
• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2000 block Southwest Bayless Drive, Huntsville, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (combined substances)
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, attempting to elude, speeding, DUI (combined substances), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Trenton Lamar Vaughan, 26, 3000 block Avondale Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Vince Allan Griffin, 28, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass
• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Amanda Michele Brooks, 42, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree criminal mischief
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• BELLE MINA — Williams antique level valued at $300 and miscellaneous antique tools valued at $450 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 6000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT — Ford catalytic converter valued at $150, Ford catalytic converter valued at $550 and Chevy catalytic converter valued at $150 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 29000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Chevy catalytic converter valued at $250 stolen between March 11 and March 12, 29000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Miscellaneous household goods valued at $1,500 stolen between Feb. 15 and March 12, 25000 block Clem Road
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen between March 13 and March 14, 25000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS — Heritage .22 pistol valued at $250 stolen between March 9 and March 14, 25000 block Queensbury Drive
• ELKMONT — Two chain hoists valued at $300 stolen between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21, 26000 block Lambert Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
