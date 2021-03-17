County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Samantha Lynn Quinney, 32, 2500 block County Road 1107, Vinemont, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Scotty Eugene Clabough, 44, 2000 block Mynatt Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Amy Marrie Mynatt, 46, 2000 block Mynatt Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 26, 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $700 and gas valued at $5 stolen March 16, 26000 block Thach Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
