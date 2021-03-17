County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Samantha Lynn Quinney, 32, 2500 block County Road 1107, Vinemont, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)

• Scotty Eugene Clabough, 44, 2000 block Mynatt Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, public intoxication

• Amy Marrie Mynatt, 46, 2000 block Mynatt Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, public intoxication

• Marcus Dylan Powers, 26, 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, third-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $700 and gas valued at $5 stolen March 16, 26000 block Thach Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

