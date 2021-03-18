County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Adam Taylor, 34, 200 block Dixon Road, Hazel Green, third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, possession of burglar's tools and attempting to elude.
• Brandy Alesia King, 40, 1000 block County Road 53, Rogersville, public intoxication and tampering with evidence
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, attempted burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle and public lewdness
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 30, 100 block West Sanderfer Street, possession of a controlled substance
• Christy Lynn Tellez, 40, 1000 block Elm Street, Athens, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
• Kyle Anthony Barnhill, 22, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, attempting to elude by any means
• Gabriel Patrick Aufderhaar, 21, 17000 block Montra Road, Anna, Ohio, public intoxication
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for three counts selling a controlled substance to minors, first-degree human trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $800 stolen between March 15 and March 16, 19000 block Holt Road
• ELKMONT — Seat cover valued at $50 stolen March 16, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road
• MADISON — Two Rockville speakers valued at $300 stolen March 16, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• ELKMONT — Red Mahindra 2565S tractor valued at $30,000 stolen March 16, Fort Hampton Road
• ELKMONT — Running P saddle valued at $400 stolen March 16, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
• ATHENS — Gas can valued at $20, red gas can valued at $20, extension cord valued at $20 and four rims and tires valued at $1,000 stolen between March 9 and March 16, 14000 block Sloan Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
