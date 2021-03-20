County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Cory Don Hardy, 41, 24000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree theft and second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Marvin Christopher Tucker, 47, 21000 Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Heath Abbruzzo, 38, 300 block Barton Childers Road, Edmonton, Kentucky, extradition hold
• Jeremy Juwun Best, 26, 6000 block Woods Lane, Huntsville, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault
• Christopher Tyler Tucker, 22, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief
• Brittney Nichole McCluskey, 29, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree theft
• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 45, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Nikon binoculars valued at $123 stolen Feb. 2021, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
• ATHENS — White 1991 Ford Econoline RV valued at $5,000 stolen March 17, 22000 block Bill Walker Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
