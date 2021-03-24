County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Travis Morris Rucker, 39, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road, Athens, drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana
• Joseph Woodie Crawford, 38, 10000 block Alabama 55, Westover, possession of a controlled substance and DUI (controlled substances)
• Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 27, 70 block Southwest Bernices Private Drive, Danville, non support of a child
• William Henry Bynum, 36, 40 block County Road 813, Cullman, third-degree domestic violence
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, 26, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, probation violation on previous charges of two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude by any means (Alabama State Troopers)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 1000 block Coleman Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Allen Hall, 34, 700 block Alabama 36, Moulton, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) Possession of a controlled substance and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Robert Anthony Davis, 34, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,500 stolen March 20, 25000 block Brewer Drive
• ELKMONT — Car tag valued at $27 stolen March 21, 18000 block Cave Branch Road
• ARDMORE — Apple XR cellphone valued at $800 stolen March 21, 25000 block Hobbs Loop
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
