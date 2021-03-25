County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Leanna Paige Drake, 29, 26000 block Pattie Lane, Ardmore, Tennessee, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) Chemical endangerment of a child
• Sean Benjamin Walts, 35, 25000 block Caldera Drive, Athens, first-degree theft
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1200 block County Road 13, Shorter, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree robbery
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charge of third-degree criminal mischief
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charges of second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree theft and two counts third-degree burglary
• Corey Daniel Watkins, 28, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), violation of a domestic violence protection order and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Ronald Wayne Grigsby, 65, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.