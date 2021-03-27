County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Gary Joseph Swearinger, 39, 100 block Danridge Drive, Hazel Green, attempting to elude
• Barron Lewis Dorroh, 41, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Raymond Edward Thornton, 41, 300 block John Hunter Highway, Elora, Tennessee, third-degree theft
• Jeanne Williams, 45, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications and bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
• Zachary Moore Ebbert, 28, 22000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia
• Steven William Johnson, 35, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, grand jury indictment for torture/willful abuse of a child and violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Mauricia Adaryll Corbett, 39, 13000 block Hatchett Road. Madison, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) second-degree assault
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 45, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a concealed weapon
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of destruction of property by prisoner
• Nathan J. Brock, 38, 1000 block Cherokee Road, Jasper, third-degree burglary
• Amanda Conley, 40, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 45, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering false alarm
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $1,000 stolen March 24, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• ATHENS — Davis .380 pistol valued at $50 and Ruger 9 mm pistol valued at $100 stolen between March 23 and March 24, 22000 block Cantrell Lane
• ELKMONT — LG TV valued at $3,500 and Element TV valued at $1,200 stolen March 21, 23000 block Norman Lane
• MADISON — Medications of unknown value stolen March 24, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Mountain Dew can valued at $1 stolen March 24, 28000 block Alabama 99.
• ATHENS — Bank Independent debit card, BB&T debit card, two Alabama drivers' licenses, Social Security card and purse of unknown value stolen March 25, 23000 block Slate Road
• ATHENS — Husky bicycle valued at $50 stolen March 24, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Two Kicker speakers, Kicker amp, Sony stereo and DVD player of unknown value, two jewelry boxes valued at $40, jewelry of unknown value, Phillips DVD player valued at $70, eight $2 bills valued at $16, 20 $1 coins valued at $20, 50 half dollars valued at $25, 30 wheat pennies valued at $0.30, 10 buffalo nickels valued at $0.50, Xbox 360 console valued at $150, 60 Xbox games valued at $1,800, gas grill valued at $200, comforter valued at $50, mattress pad valued at $15 and two curtains sets valued at $30 stolen between March 25 and March 26, 17000 block Pamela Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
