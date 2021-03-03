County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kaythren Joyce Ann Stutts, 33, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, parole violation
• Ethan Alexander Haywood, 18, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, Athens, first-degree rape
• Michael Antwone Madry, 38, 2000 block Aretha Street, Athens, unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits
• Christian White Brown, 45, 2000 block Southwest Rockhouse Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• Brian Ross McFarland, 33, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, first-degree theft
• Adam Christian Taylor, 25, 100 block Duck Spring Road, Toney, attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, improper lane usage and failure to signal
• Christopher Allen Reece, 48, 10 block County Road 1308, Cullman, nonsupport of a child
• Patrick Scott Steele, 58, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Susan Nicole Turner, 49, 27000 block Laura Lane, Harvest, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two Yankee candles valued at $9, two toys valued at $4, Febreze scent freshener valued at $6, hand sanitizer valued at $2, Elmo figurine valued at $1, Usb charger valued at $8, car charger valued at $10 and salt and pepper shakers valued at $1.50 stolen March 1, 14000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
